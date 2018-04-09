Big Brother Naija housemates; Alex, Tobi, and Nina have automatically qualified for the final stage of the 2018 edition of the reality show.

This became known during the eviction show.

In a twist of the regular eviction nominations by housemates, they were asked to play a game to determine the new Head of House.

The Head of House, Alex then picked a chance card to reveal housemates up for possible evictions.

Fortunately for her, she picked card 5 which placed everyone up for possible eviction except her.

One of the rewards that come with becoming the Head of House for this week is that you are free from eviction and you have the power to save one housemate.

Alex who won the HoH challenge got an automatic ticket to the final rounds and also picked her best pal, Tobi to cross to the final stage with her.

Big Brother Naija seems to be full of surprises as it was announced that the housemate to came fourth in the challenge will also not be up for eviction.

Lucky Nina came fourth in the game which made her qualify for the finals without ado.

Miracle, Cee-C, Lolu, Anto, and Khloe are left to battle for their qualifications into the final stage.