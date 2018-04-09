Big Brother Naija housemate Alex has emerged this week’s Head of House after coming first in the challenge.

For this week’s task, housemates were given the Big Brother Naira challenge.

Housemates were told to collect as much BBNaira as they can in 60 seconds. They were also warned not to bend to pick the money; not pick money from the roof of the booth, and that participants were to stop at the sound of the buzzer as failure to do so will bring about a deduction of the highest note from what they have collected.

Lolu and Miracle were disqualified from the game because they were unable to get hold of a flying BBNaira.

This is the first time Alex is emerging the Head of House.