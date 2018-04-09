Viewers of the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Double Wahala’ have taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction at Sunday’s single eviction.

Some of the viewers expected two housemates, out of the six nominated, to be evicted, seeing that two housemates were evicted the week before out of four nominated housemates.

They also pointed out that the show has two more weeks and only five housemates ought to remain in the final week, adding that the decision was unfair.

@Dharamzy said, “Biggie should learn to be transparent with the eviction pattern. It is unfair on BamTeddy for only Rico to have been evicted tonight.”

@KayDami tweeted, “This is totally unacceptable, @BBNaija, @Ebuka. You evicted BamBAm and Teddy A last week when only four were up. This week six were up and only one person left.”

@Tityino wrote: “I won’t be surprised to see seven people at the finals. One person will be evicted next week. This show is a total rip off on viewers.”

Some of the viewers were still sore over last week’s eviction of BamBam and Teddy A, popularly known as ‘BamTeddy’, who were up against two other housemates.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, only Rico Swavey was evicted despite being up against five other housemates, including Nina, Miracle, CeeC, Lolu and Alex.

Predictions had shown that Alex and Rico Swavey ought to have been evicted together as they have the lowest fan bases.

However, viewers also pushed for Alex to be evicted as she gathered the second lowest votes after Rico Swavey.

Former Big Brother Africa housemate Pokello Nare tweeted @pokellosexy, “Hmm Biggie, Alex was meant to go. I dislike these discrepancies you do, one week two people, next one only when it suits you.”

@ChyEdith tweeted, “Big brother wants to keep Alex because of her liveliness. Too petty.”

This season, several controversies have trailed the show and the activities, evictions and rules have been frequently termed ‘partial’ to suit certain interests.

However, with two weeks left, Miracle, Nina, Khloe, CeeC, Lolu, Anto, Alex and Tobi continue to battle for the grand prize worth 45 million Naira.