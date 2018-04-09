Right after being pressured into publicly declaring her love for Miracle, Nina said Miracle has been the only person responsible for her sanity in the house.

She said it right after the live eviction that saw Rico Swavey exit the Show.

Recall that during the live eviction show, Nina was captured saying: “Miracle is my everything and I don’t know how to put it.”

Tobi who felt she was being placed on the spot, in the live show said she has been asked a really trying question on National Television.

Nina who was more than happy to be saved couldn’t her joy for being granted the opportunity to stay an extra week with her love, Miracle.

A confirmation that validates Miracle’s claim that nothing will change in their relationship even long after the Show ends.