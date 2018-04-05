Big Brother Housemate Tobi Bakre said he has never celebrated his birthday ever since he clocked 10.

Tobi said this evening while conversing with Alex, in the closet.

Alex also attested to this. She spoke of her friend who was unable to celebrate her birthday because she lacked funds.

But when she finally got the credit alert of three thousand naira from her Dad, she squandered it all on a cake.

Tobi said his birthday were reminders of past glories and future conquests.

“I have never had any celebration since my 10 year old birthday. I am always alone, moody and concerned about the next phase of my life and the things I am yet to achieve,” Tobi told Alex.