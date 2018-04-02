Housemates nominated for possible eviction have been revealed in the Big Brother Naija eviction show on Monday evening.

They are Miracle, Nina, Cee C, Alex, Rico Swavey and Lolu.

Khloe emerged the Head of the House which made her free from being nominated for eviction.

See how they were nominated.

Anto – Cee C and Rico

Cee C – Alex and Anto

Nina – Cee C and Lolu

Khloe – Nina and Alex

Lolu – Miracle and Cee C

Tobi – Lolu and Nina

Miracle – Cee C and Lolu

Rico Swavey – Cee C and Lolu

Alex – Rico and Cee C.