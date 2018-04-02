Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe, has been crowned the new Head of House for this week, making it the second time she’ll be occupying the position.

Khloe was initially disqualified from the show, but was brought back to the House when Big Brother announces that viewers had the power to bring back two evicted housemates by voting for the fellow housemates who they want to see on the show.

Khloe and Anto had the highest number of votes and were brought back to the House to continue the game.

As part of the rewards of emerging Head of House for the week, Khloe will enjoy immunity from being nominated for eviction and at the same time possess some veto power over other housemates on the Big Brother Naija show.