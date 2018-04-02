Teddy A has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show following Bambam’s eviction last night.

This week Big Brother (Biggie) evicted two housemates out of four nominated housemates.

Teddy A received the second lowest percentage of votes with 16.81 having come up against already evicted Bambam 13.37, Cee C 24.38, and Nina 44.0.

Teddy A and Bambam (Bamteddy) were coincidentally evicted simultaneously, after they formed a strong relationship in the house following Biggie’s pairing of the housemates.

Teddy A was quizzed by Ebuka Uchendu about handling the situation revolving around the mother of his son, his girlfriend and the new relationship he formed with Bambam in the House.

A confident Teddy A told Ebuka Uchendu that his priority was getting back into the real world and focusing on his music career.

“I am used to dealing with having many women, I will sort that out.

“However my priority is music, that is what I do”.

Bambam was unexpectedly evicted following the Saturday night party sponsored by Legend extra stout.

She was on stage to give her opinion about her eviction from the house and her relationship with fellow evicted housemate Teddy A.

“I did not see that coming. I knew I could be evicted someday but the way it happened was shocking.

“As we speak I really miss Teddy, we will have to wait and see what happens with his girlfriend, I genuinely like him”.

Teddy A revealed his initial strategy was to flirt with all the girls in the house before Bambam came his way.

Bamteddy’s eviction leaves nine housemates to continue to vie for the grand prize of N45 million.