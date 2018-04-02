Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina, has revealed why she cannot be in a relationship with Lolu.

Nina speaking to other housemates on Saturday said Lolu appeared to be a stingy person.

According to her, Lolu over calculates everything.

She said “I cannot date Lolu because he appears to me like a stingy person.

“I think he over calculates everything.”

Recall that Nina was saved from Sunday eviction, which saw Teddy A evicted, after emerging with highest votes.