Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina, has revealed why she cannot be in a relationship with Lolu.
Nina speaking to other housemates on Saturday said Lolu appeared to be a stingy person.
According to her, Lolu over calculates everything.
She said “I cannot date Lolu because he appears to me like a stingy person.
“I think he over calculates everything.”
Recall that Nina was saved from Sunday eviction, which saw Teddy A evicted, after emerging with highest votes.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]