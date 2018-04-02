Nigerian singer Iyanya has called for a collaboration with evicted Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Teddy A.

Teddy A was earlier evicted from ‘Double Wahala Edition’ during Sunday live show.

His eviction came barely 24hrs after his romantic partner, Bambam got evicted.

Reacting to his eviction, Iyanya invited Teddy A to hit the studio with him once he arrived Lagos.

Recall Teddy A is a singer and plans to take singing to another level.

Iyanya, on his Twitter page, wrote “Yooooo Teddy A, Biko hit me up once you get into Lagos. Make we enter studio cook banger!

“#BBNajia, Be the movement.”