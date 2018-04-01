Self-acclaimed Alpha male, Teddy-A, has exited the show today, following in the footsteps of romantic partner, Bambam.

Teddy-A told Ebuka that he has always had issues with women but his hustle was key to him.

“All my life I have always had issues with women. First and foremost, my hustle is number one. It includes Music and Fashion.”

Speaking about his relationship with Bambam, Teddy-A referred to himself as a thug and Bambam as his soft spot whom he was more than willing to help. He also stated that his strategy was to flirt with all the girls in the house.

“Bambam has a lot to offer, I feel I can help her. I am a thug and Bambam was my soft spot. Going into the house, my strategy was to flirt with all the girls in the house.”

Teddy-A, who was so unfazed about his eviction, said his lady (Bambam) paved the path for him to follow. He was so happy to have achieved brand visibility for himself.

“My first priority was to sell myself, my priority, and my looks and I have achieved that. I am not worried. If I had to do it again, I will still be the same guy,” the self-acclaimed Alpha male enthused.