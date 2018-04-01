Teddy A has been evicted from Big Brother Naija, 24 hours after Bambam, his love interest, was sent packing from the show.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, host of the show, on Sunday announced that Teddy A polled the lowest number of votes among the housemates nominated for eviction.

Cee-C, Teddy A, Bambam and Nina were last week put up for eviction.

After his eviction, Teddy A said he’s not worried about what the future holds for him but expressed surprise that he got evicted after “my girl left”.

On his relationship with Bambam, he said: “All my life, I’ve always had issues ith women but I will know how to cope with it. When I get out there, I will sort it out. I feel we can help each other but we will see how it goes.

“I’m a thug but every thug has a soft side to him. My strategy was to flirt with every girl in the house but Bambam happened.”

Teddy A has openly admitted that he has a girlfriend and a baby mama.

In what was a first, Bambam was shockingly given her eviction marching orders on Saturday after the weekly party.

Although her exit was unceremoniuos, she was brought back for a post-eviction interview on Sunday.

During the chat, Bambam said she would love to forge a romantic relationship with Teddy A provided “it works out”.

She said: “I would like that [a relationship]. I’m not the kind of girl to get strung up over a man. I would let him come out and sort things out with his woman.”

Bambam said their affection for each other was not faked, stressing that it was genuine.

“We didn’t fake anything. He genuinely liked me and I genuinely liked him,” she told the host. “I had no regrets. I had a great time.”

The evicted housemate also expressed her desire to “co-host this show” with Obi-Uchendu in 2019.