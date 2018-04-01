I personally rewinded this part like 3 times to hear her clearly and record it. She was even saying it with pride how she tore it with a demonstration to go with it. pic.twitter.com/N157W9TYnJ — Gemini Queen 🌈 👭 (@fairy_dramaQuin) March 31, 2018

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-C has spoken on a controversial issue which happened on Saturday evening.

The housemate, upon receiving her attire for Saturday night party, expressed disgust at the outfit and damaged it by using scissors to cut it short.

This got the attention of official sponsor of the show, Payporte, as they expressed disappointment and disapproval of Cee-c.

Payporte wrote on its official social media pages, “PayPorte is very dis-pleased by the comments made by @ceec_official about the outfit given to her.

“We take out time to style all housemates with respect to the theme of every Saturday party. We consider this a disrespect to our brand and consider this offensive.”

However, Big brother is yet to disclose if any punishment awaits Cee-c’s actions.

Explaining why she tore the outfit, Cee-c told Khloe that she is Igbo not from Akwa Ibom.

“Payporte come and take your cloth! I hope you saw what I did to it.

“Yes I tore it. I am proudly Igbo not from Akwa Ibom,” Cee-c said.