Official sponsors of the ongoing Big Brother Naija show, Payporte, have expressed their displeasure at the comments made by housemate CeeC, full name Cynthia Nwadiora, about her party dress before she altered it on Saturday.

They took to their official Instagram handle @payporte and wrote: “PayPorte is very displeased by the comments made by @ceec_official about the outfit given to her.

“We take our time to style all housemates with respect to the theme of every Saturday party. We consider this a disrespect to our brand and consider this offensive.”

Housemates are usually provided clothes for the parties in line with each party theme.

This week’s party is celebrating the cultural diversity of Nigeria and they were provided with outfits inspired by Nigerian cultures.

CeeC cut the ‘Efik inspired’ traditional outfit provided to her for the Saturday party into two; wearing just the top.

The housemate, who is currently trending for her action, was heard criticising the style of the multi layered floor length dress, tagging it “a waste of time and cloth by the tailor”.

Some viewers of the show have also expressed their rage on Twitter after CeeC divided her party dress.

They disapproved her actions, adding that it exhibited disregard for the sponsors of the show.

Some others expressed concerns that her “ingratitude” may jeopardise her career and chances of getting endorsements when the show is over.

Here are some of the tweets;

@Carr_gr tweeted: “There’s a difference between ALTERATION and TRUNCATING. Doing alteration for the dress to fit is cool but freaking truncating it is downright disrespectful and changing it all together in a situation where the dress is representing something, culture.”

@Petradokantanga wrote: “This is how ungrateful Cee-C can be. She can’t even get to model the dress for tonight before cutting the dress.”

@Ezeportable tweeted: “If you are not from Cross River or Akwaibom, you will not understand the beauty of the onyo nyo dress.”

@deechy1 wrote: “She was meant to represent a Calabar culture . It’s a shame .”

However, some other viewers lauded her actions and described the dress as unbefitting for her personality and a party.

@ntosiba tweeted: “Don’t like the dress, its big, how can u party in that dress serious who chose this for her though.”

@HusseinaMommah3 wrote: “Thank you Cee-C you did well by cutting the gown jare.”

CeeC is up for possible eviction on Sunday, alongside Nina, Teddy A and BamBam as housemates continue to battle for prizes worth N45 million naira.