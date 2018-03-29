Controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh says her much anticipated reality TV show “KingTonto’’ will hit screens across the country and beyond soon.

The 33 year-old singer and mother of one revealed this on Thursday via her instagram handle, @tontolet with a 30 seconds sneak preview video of herself in different outfits with a crown on her head.

“#KINGTONTO THE MOST ANTICIPATED REALITY TV SHOW…I promise you DRAMA, Love, Motherhood in its purest adorable form, work and everything I am made up of and more…Tell your friends to tell their friends the wait is almost Over..’’

Mr Olakunle Churchill, the estranged husband of the actress had in January filed a suit at the family court of the Lagos Magistrate court against his son, King Andrea, appearing in the reality TV show.

Churchill said he filed the suit to save his son from any form of embarrassment in future.

He pointed out that the production was entirely an adult content that would expose the life and times of the boy at a period when he cannot make a decision for himself.

In her swift reaction, the philanthropist from the family of seven with 2.9 million followers on her instagram said she was unstoppable.

She had informed her fans that her reality show produced by Linda Ikeji Media would be air soon.

With this current post on her instagram, she had clear the air on her intention to broadcast the show which she underwent cosmetic surgery before shooting commenced.