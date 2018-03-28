Former Big Brother housemate, Dee One, has confessed that his wife blamed him for not ‘making out’ in the house before his eviction from the reality show.

Dee One whose team was the first to be evicted from the house said that his wife was his number one supporter and even encouraged him to enter for this year’s show.

The ex-housemate, in an interview with Galaxy TV, said that his wife did not welcome the idea that he was uptight with women in the house particularly his strategic partner.

He said, “She is my number one fan, she supports me in everything. I didn’t want to go to the auditions, nah she tell me to go.

”I have been trying to get into the house for about four years before I finally got the chance. When I came back she was blaming me. She told me that ‘you sef, you for…”

“You overdid it, Why didn’t you dance with her?

“My wife didn’t give up on me, she even campaigned for me to go back to the house.”

Dee one further explained that he told his wife that he didn’t dance with anyone because he was trying to avoid certain situations.

“From drink to dance, and before you know it, we dey bed dey ask ‘how are you? How was your day? Which is against what I should be playing for, personally”, he added.

When asked about why he didn’t disclose his relationship status earlier in the house, he said that he was out to sell his brand as a comedian and didn’t see the need to bring his marriage in.

He said, “I didn’t hide my marriage at the initial stage. I just had the ideology that you don’t go to seek a job and tell your employer to take you in simply because you are married. You have to go to the table with something.

“So, It’s not a big deal. If I went to the house and I was deceiving someone then I would have done something wrong and that was one of the reasons why I was careful, so I don’t appear to people as a cheat.”

“My marriage is a very young one; about two to three months before I entered the house. So, I wouldn’t want to expose such.”

During his stay in the house, Dee One was paired with Vandora as his strategic partner.