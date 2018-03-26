Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre, has won this week’s Head of House challenge for the fourth time since the beginning of the show.

Tobi will enjoy immunity from being nominated for eviction and at the same time possess some veto-power over other housemates on the Big Brother Naija show, as part of the rewards of emerging the Head of House for the week.

When Tobi was asked to pick his partner for the week, he startled everyone when he picked Khloe, a former housemate who just returned to the house as a contestant.

Khloe, however, mentioned earlier in the day that she will be bringing drama to the house and also ready to set Cee-C straight. She also mentioned that she would no longer allow housemates sleep for an extended period.

Bam Bam and Teddy A were not left out, as they also were crowned the Head of House clown for the week.

Big Brother instructed that there duty is to entertain big brother every time he needs to be entertained, and they would be provided costumes that would help them in carrying out the task.