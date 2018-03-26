Housemates nominated for possible eviction has been revealed in the Big Brother Naija eviction show on Monday evening.

They are Teddy A, Cee-C, BamBam, and Nina.

See how they were nominated :

Alex – Teddy A and BamBam

Anto – CeeC and BamBam

BamBam – CeeC and Nina

CeeC – BamBam and Teddy A

Khloe – CeeC and Alex

Lolu – Miracle and Nina

Miracle – CeeC and Lolu

Nina – Lolu and CeeC

Rico Swavey – CeeC and Teddy A

Teddy A – Miracle and Nina

Tobi – BamBam and Teddy A

Head of House Tobi, only got immunity from the nominations and not a veto power to save and replace a housemate.

These are the final nominated housemates: