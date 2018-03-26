Housemates nominated for possible eviction has been revealed in the Big Brother Naija eviction show on Monday evening.
They are Teddy A, Cee-C, BamBam, and Nina.
See how they were nominated :
Alex – Teddy A and BamBam
Anto – CeeC and BamBam
BamBam – CeeC and Nina
CeeC – BamBam and Teddy A
Khloe – CeeC and Alex
Lolu – Miracle and Nina
Miracle – CeeC and Lolu
Nina – Lolu and CeeC
Rico Swavey – CeeC and Teddy A
Teddy A – Miracle and Nina
Tobi – BamBam and Teddy A
Head of House Tobi, only got immunity from the nominations and not a veto power to save and replace a housemate.
These are the final nominated housemates:
