Big Brother Naija housemate Cee-C has disclosed that it is unfair for people to misunderstand her and call her a bully. She however stated that everybody has an opinion, but she has been used to creating a world for herself.

She made this known during the “truth and dare game” in the Big Brother house on Monday.

“I am 25 years old, I have been used to creating a world for myself, and if you want to be my friend, I can allow you in, and if I want to be your friend, I would give signs requesting for friendship. It is unfair that people say that I am a bully,” Cee-C said.

Nina on her part said that she sees herself in the next two years as “a rich business woman.”

Speaking on her being bullied, she said “People see Nina as someone that cannot speak for herself, but I can do a lot of things, and I can speak for myself when I have the chance to.”

For returnee housemate, Anto, who hopes to be a commissioner of Sports or women affairs, in Edo State, she said that she is not a confrontational person, but if pushed to the wall, she believes in going physical, “because speaking accent, especially to a Nigerian while arguing can make you look like a fool, so I believe I can fight.”

Bambam, sees herself as a safe person. In her words, “I don’t want to be a mess of myself, that is why I am always looking at a camera, my father is an intelligence camera, my mother is a missionary, and so with the background I have, coming here to misbehave will be a big blow for me. So if it is an issue for people, especially Tobi, who has always accused me of being fake, they should leave me alone.”