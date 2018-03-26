Big Brother Naija surprised viewers on Sunday night when “Biggie,” as he is fondly called, decided to bring back to the game two evicted housemates, Anto and Khloe, both voted in by the viewers.

It didnt end at that, as the game has taken a new twist.

During the live nomination show, the host, Ebuka, announced that housemates would be meeting Big Brother, which went viral on social media because nobody has ever seen Biggie before.

He also annouced that there would be a reset to the game, which Big Brother himself later addressed during the show.

Big Brother had told the remaining housemates that all offences and strikes had been pardoned as part of the reset; and that the game would start afresh, but this time, with new rules while old rules still remain.

He warned the two newly elected ex-housemates, Anto and Khloe, never to discuss anything or any information gathered during their stay outside the House, saying that would cause them a strike.

Biggie added that other housemates must never ask or question them about life outside the House, warning that it would also cause them a strike.