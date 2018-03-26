Khloe, a returning Big Brother Naija housemate, has expressed the need to set Cee-C straight in the house.

This has been coming long before now on her twitter page @kokobykhloe_a where Khloe has continually made claims to make Cee-C go through hell if she per chance makes it back to the house.

A wish now readily granted, Khloe has promised to set Cee-C straight and give us all the drama we’ve all been waiting for as reports going around has it that it house has been boring without the queen of drama, Khloe.

“I need to set Cee-C straight. I am gonna be a big sister and tell her to calm down. I have been there before and got disqualified,” She admitted to Ebuka while on the Sunday Live Show.

Speaking on the lessons learnt, she said she has learnt to take things calm.

“I have learnt to shut my mouth and take things calm.” She said.

Being an all time TeddyA fave and paddy, Ebuka wanted to know if she could build their relationship back to something and exclude Bambam out of the picture.

“I am down with anything, anything can happen,” Khole stated.