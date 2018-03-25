Four weeks to the end of the Big Brother Naija show, evicted housemates Anto and Khloe have returned to the house.

With no eviction on Sunday, the customary day for evictions, the returning housemates join the remaining nine housemates for a second chance to win the grand prize of N45m and a brand new SUV.

Big Brother, while telling the housemates there would be no evictions forgave them their ‘transgressions’ and cancelled all the strikes against them.

And according to host of the weekly eviction party, Ebuka, Big Brother would sneak in both housemates into the house by 3am.

Recall that it is only last week that Anto was evicted from the house.

She got the highest votes amongst evicted housemates from viewers to earn

Joining Anto to make a return to the House is Khloe.

Speaking with Ebuka, Anto promised she was bringing more drama into the house, following comments she had read on social media.

On her relationship with Lolu whom she was romantically attached to, Anto said she was going to confront him after discovering he had someone ‘outside.’

The other housemate, Khloe, was disqualified alongside her partner, K-Brule after committing three strikes.

“Koko is the drama,” she said, speaking to Ebuka.

“I’m back.”

Armed with information from outside, Khloe said she had learnt ‘a lot of things’ including to ‘shut her mouth.’ She also revealed some tactics to deal with the remaining housemates.

“I’m just going to be a big sister and tell her, babe, you need to calm down” she revealed of her intention of relating with Cee-C. She also disclosed that other people wanted her ‘to put Alex straight.’

Of relationships, she also said some people wanted her to date Tobi but she said, ‘he’s not my kind of guy. But let’s see what is going to happen.’

She also said she was going to make sure ‘nobody is sleeping’ in the house.

Oblivious of the arrangements, the other housemates are not aware of the twist the reality tv show tagged ‘Double Wahala’ assumed last week.

The Nigerian artiste that performed at the event was Waje.