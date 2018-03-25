Cynthia Nwadiora, also known as Cee-C in the Nigeria TV Reality Show, Big Brother Naija, has denied saying anybody was beneath her.

Speaking this Sunday on the Live eviction show, she denied ever making that assertion.

One that saw Nina cry severally in the Diary room and caused a row between herself and Alex.

“I can’t remember saying anything like that.” Cee-C said. Ebuka was never going to let her go easy and he definitely placed her on the spot. Ebuka wanted to know more and she said “I said it out of anger.”

With that one convincing response, Ebuka stopped probing and was glad to see Cee-C clear of all allegations levelled against her in the past week