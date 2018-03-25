Newly returned Housemate, Antoinette, has stated that she has some unfinished business to take care of in the house.

Anto wasn’t too surprised that she will be voted back into the house. She made this known to Ebuka during the Sunday live show.

“Coming out it was evident that I was coming back. Antoarmy is coming back and I know that the Antoarmy got me.”

When asked if she will change, she had this to say to Ebuka:

“I honestly don’t plan on changing too much but people want a little bit more drama. I think I know now what the people are expecting from me.”

She also acknowledged that Miracle and Tobi are her best friends, she hinted that something could grow out of it, however she will not break any couple’s relationship up.

“Miracle and Tobi are like my best friends in the house. I don’t plan on breaking couples up but if anyone comes in my way, I will give them right back.”

Anto revealed that she knows Lolu has a relationship outside and she will confront him about it.

“I know of his relationship outside the house, I have found her and will surely confront him about it,” She added.

Recall that two weeks ago, Biggie had announced that two housemates will be returning back to the house after being evicted and Anto was just about evicted then.

Anto is the first of the second housemate to be returning back to the house and will be smuggled back into the house by 3am alongside Khloe.