Several actors including Toyin Abraham and Odunlade Adekola made their debut on the nominees list for the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA).

The nominations were announced on Saturday in a televised broadcast on Africa Magic channels by Joselyn Dumas and Bovi.

Here is a full list of the nominees:

Best Actor in a comedy

Kalu Ikeagwu- Dr Meekam

IK Ogbonna – Excess Luggage

Blossom Chukwujekwu – The Big Fat Lie

Odunlade Adekola – A Million Baby

OC Ukeje – Potato Potahto

Jimmy Olukoya – Guyn Man

Best Actress in a Comedy and TV series

Rita Dominic – Big Fat Lie

Adesua Etomi – 10 days in Sun City

Queen Nwokoye – Excess Luggage

Bimbo Ademoye – Backup Wife

Dakore Akande – Isoken

Nyce Wanueri – Auntie Boss

Best Cinematography Movies/TV series

Tatu – Akpe Ododoru

Idemuza – Dickson Godwin

T-Junction – Lester Millado

The Torture – Rwamusigazi Kyakunzire

Okafor’s Law – Yinka Edward

Alter Ego – Bishop Blunt/Adeoye Adeniyi

Best Picture Editor

Idemuza – Aloaye Omoake

18 Hours – Mark Maina

Alter Ego – Moses Inwang/Tunde Bakare

Hakkunde – Asurf Oluseyi

Hidden – Jibril Mailafia

Best Sound Editor

Tatu – Kolade Morakinyo

Idahaso Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare

Alter Ego – Zezom Gnawni

Ojukokoro – Dayo Thompson

Hakkunde – James Coon Falcon

Best Soundtrack Movies/TV Series

M0 – Tom Koroluk

Banana Island Ghost – Enyi Omeruah and Funbi Ogunbanwo

Bella – Andrew Ahuura

Tatu – Evelle

Idahosa Trails – Oriri Osayamore

18 Hours – Jacktone Okore

Best Supporting Actor

Saidi Balogun – Banana Island Ghost

Tomiwa Edun – Banana Island Ghost

Falz – New Money

Kunle Idowu – Idahosa Trails

Gabriel Afolayan – Okafor’s Law

Wale Ojo – Betrayal

Best Supporting Actress

Toyin Aimakhu – Tatu

Dorcas Shola Fapson – Banana Island Ghost

Funlola Afofiyebi-Riami – Tatu

Ebele Okaro – Blackrose

Lydia Forson – Isoken

Emem Inwang – Alter Ego

Best Actress in a Drama/TV Series

Agaba Joan – The Torture

Keira Hewatch – The Witness Box

Miriam Kayode – Children of Mud

Cinderella Sanyu – Bella

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde – Alter Ego

Lilian Echelon – Black Rose

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Wale Ojo – Alter Ego

Kalu Ikeagwu – Benevolence

Rushabiro Raymond – The Torture

Adjetey Anang – Keteke

Adjetey Anang – Sidechic Gang

Chris Attoh – Esohe

Best Movie West Africa

Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Alter Ego – Moses Inwang – Esther Eyibo

Isoken – Jade Osiberu

Tatu – Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi

Children of Mud – Imoh Umoren

Lotanna – Ifan Micheal

Best Movie East Africa

18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru

Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye

The Forbidden – Kizito Samuel Saviour

Rain – Mathew & Eleanor Nabwiso

Bella – Math Bish

Best Movie Southern Africa

Descent – Awal Abdulfatai

The Road to Sunrise – Shemu Joyah

Salute! – Phillipe Talavera

Jomako Black Democracy – Abraham Kabwe

Nyasaland – Joyce Mhango Chavula

Best Director

Moses Inwang – Alter Ego

Aloaye Omoake – Idemuza

Asurf Oluseyi – Hakkunde

Don Omope – Tatu

Jade Osiberu – Isoken

Mulindwa Richard – The Torture

Shirley Frimpong-Manso – Potato Potahto

Best Overall Movie

Potato Potahto – Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Alter Ego – Moses Inwang

18 Hours – Phoebe Ruguru

Devil’s Chest – Hassan Mageye

Descent – Awal Abdulfatai

The Road to Sunrise – Shemu Joyah

Best TV series

Gina and Friends – Paul Igwe

Professor Johnbull – Tchidi Chikere

Papa Ajasco Reloaded – Wale Adenuga

This Is It – Dolapo Adeleke

Relatives – Tunde Adegbola

Best Art Director

Isoken – Jade Osiberu

Tatu – Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi

Children of Mud – Imoh Umoren

Lotanna – Ifan Micheal

Idahaso Trails – Stanlee Ohikhuare

Hidden – Jibril Mailafia

Best Documentary

The Flesh Business – Dennis Wanjohi

Nightfall in Lagos – James Amuta

God’s Wives – Bolanle Olukanni

Omidan, Styles Defunct by Ayaworanho3d – Aderemi Davies

Calabar Carnival: What the People Think – Oghenefego Ofili

Best Lighting Designer Movie/TV Series

Tatu – Akpe Ododoru, Tunde Akinniyi

Kada River – Godwin Gata

Hidden – Agbo Kelly

Lotanna – McBaror

Children of Mud – Sunday Olalekan

Best Short Film/Online Video

The Housewife – Jay Franklin Jituboh

Tolu – Nadine Ibrahim

Penance – Micheal Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogunde

Lodgers – Ken Ogunlola

Tanwa, The Child We Wanted – Adenike Adebayo