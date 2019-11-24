<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

South African Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, will in the coming week travel to Nigeria and Ghana on a working visit.

According to the statement signed by Hlengiwe Nhlabathi, the minister’s spokesperson, she is expected to spend two-days in Accra attending the First UNWTO Presidential Leadership Taskforce on Women Empowerment on Tourism Sector with Focus on Africa.

Kubayi-Ngubane will also be part of a discussion panel under the theme “Tourism policies to enable gender equality”.

Hosted by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), the forum will debate proposals and activities geared towards promoting women empowerment and leadership in the African region, including funding.

The meeting is also expected to receive a report on the second edition of the Global Report on Women in Tourism

Tourism is one of the key economic sectors with the potential to contribute to greater equality and empowerment of women and is one of the world’s fastest-growing sectors accounting for 10% of GDP and jobs globally.

The Minister will also use her time in Ghana – West Africa’s second-largest economy – to interact with tour operators, media and broad stakeholders in the tourism value chain.

After concluding the work in Ghana, she will lead a delegation to Nigeria for further two-day engagement with tourism stakeholders and trade as well as media.

Through interaction with tourism stakeholders including tour operators and the media, the Minister is expected to gain better insights on how the South African tourism industry can be better responsive to the needs of West African travellers.

This is particularly important as South Africa’s tourism industry responds to the President call to double domestic arrivals to over 21million by 2030.

The visit is also meant to strengthening partnerships and driving collaborations that will help forge a stronger cultural exchange between the people of Nigeria, Ghana and the people of South Africa.