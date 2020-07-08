



Veteran Nigerian actor, Zack Orji, says he is saddened by the increasing rate of divorce in the country.

The entertainer, who spoke in a chat, stated that no marriage is perfect, stressing that marriage entails hard work and commitment to last.

He said: “I believe that a lot of people go into marriage without being prepared to make the necessary sacrifice, so at the slightest provocation, they are ready to opt out and that is not the way it’s supposed to be. It’s supposed to be a union for life. For better for worse.”





Orji also added that marriage is filled with so many ups and down, but encouraged couples to remain committed.

He added: “In good times, you hang in there, in bad times, you stay there and you depend on God to sustain it. And if you truly believe in your marriage and love the person, your focus will not be on finding faults, it will be on doing whatever you can to make the person happy and to take the position that you should be the last person to opt out.”