Veteran Yoruba actress Motunrayo Adeoye has passed away in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to reports, the talented actress died yesterday morning after battling chronic ulcer for many years and she will be buried today at her residence located at Akobo Ojurin, Ibadan, Oyo State, today according to Islamic rite.

In her lifetime, Madam Adeoye was a well-known name in Nollywood. She was among the 10 most featured Veteran Yoruba actresses in the industry. She was a niece to a top class traditional ruler in Yoruba Land, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, The Alafin of Oyo, Oyo State.

In the 70s, she joined BCOS Communication, Ibadan, as a studio/audio engineer. The job she did for almost 40 years before she got her retirement in 2010. Almost immediately after her retirement, she went fully into acting. Her hard-hitting role in Kunle Afod’s hit movie, Igbekun made her a force to reckon with in the industry.