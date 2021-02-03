



Afrojazz singer, Yinka Davies, has lost her first child, 27 year-old Jeremiah. He died last week Friday.

Davies disclosed this on Tuesday in a chat with newsmen saying that Jeremiah have been in and out of the hospital for more than a week.

She said: “Autoimmune blood tissue disorder; I think that is the layman term for the cause of his death.





“He had been battling the illness for about 10 months. He was in and out of the hospital for about 10 months. He died on Friday.

“For the family, it is still too much to process his death. We are all grieving in our own way because he is everybody’s child. My sisters took care of him. During his last days, he refused to be admitted because he gets bored easily. He was a very active child and keeping him in one place would have been so tiresome. Let us just thank God for his life.”