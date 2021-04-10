



A woman in the United States who held the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest fingernails, which she has kept for more than 29 years has now decided to cut them.

Ayanna Williams from Houston, Texas, entered the Guinness World Records in 2017 for the ‘longest nails on a pair of hands’ over her nails which was said to have measured a combined 24 feet long.

She has now cut of the nails with the aid of an electronic rotary cutter due to the scale and thickness, as she said she will now be be able to do every day tasks like wash the dishes and change the bed for the first time in many years.





According to the Daily Mail of UK, Ayanna, who said she used to spend more than 20 hours and two bottles of nail polish to manicure those fingernails, added that she felt ‘relieved’ to have her nails cut, saying: “My knuckles seem like they just loosened up.”

In fact, the nails were said to have been expertly cut by a dermatologist, Dr Readinger, who said that the woman’s nails were the first of their kind that she has had to work with and that it would stand out as an ‘interesting experience’ in her career.