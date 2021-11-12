Nigerian actress and comedienne Wofai Fada has lamented the cost of running a business in Nigeria.

The media personality who owns a restaurant took to her Instagram account to frown at the increase in the prices of food items and cooking gas.

Wofai stated that running a business is tiring and frustrating and expenses are getting out of hand.

Her post read: “The cost of things in this country is not even funny anymore. Stockfish, gas, palm oil and the list goes on.

“Let me not talk about diesel, that’s a topic for another day.

“Running a business in this country is so tiring and frustrating.”