



Wizkid has revealed why he usually refused to react to controversial stories spun about him.

The popular Nigerian crooner, with the real name of Ayo Balogun, said he did not care about negative reports about him on the internet because only a stupid man would try to prove a point to the world.





Wizkid said in a newspaper interview: “I think once you understand your true essence nothing moves you.

“People’s opinion will also not matter. I believe I’m more of a private person and I choose to handle situations that way.

“Only a foolish man goes around trying to prove a point to people who do not really care.”