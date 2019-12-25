<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After three kids from three different women, Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun (stage name: Wizkid) has declared he’s getting married next year 2020.

Wizkid (29), made the declaration in a series of tweets on his official handle after declaring he will be a new man next year.

The singer, who was promoting his signature concert “Starboy Fest” said he has many more revelations to unveil at the concert.

His decision to get married and settle down came as a rude shock to many of his followers because the singer had earlier vowed never to settle down with anyone woman.

His reason: “I love too many women to settle down with one,” he had said.

But the big puzzle here is whether he will be picking any one of his 3 baby mamas to settle down with.