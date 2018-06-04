Popular Nigerian singers, Davido and Wizkid have made the list of the 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 individuals that are making waves in their industries across the continent.

The list is divided into three: Creative, Technology and Business.

Other celebrities across Africa that made the list are Sarkodie, Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest, Falz, Yemi Alade, Beverly Naya, Sonia Irabor and so on.

Also, fashion entrepreneurs Adebayo Oke-Lawal of Orange Culture and Tania Omotayo of Ziva Lagos; beauty entrepreneurs Anita Adetola Adetoye of Anita Brows, Joyce Jacob were also named; actress Beverly Naya also made the list.