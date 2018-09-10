Nigerian Afropop star Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun has joined forces with Nike Football for a limited edition of Starboy jerseys.

The partnership is the first between the sports/active wear giant and a Nigerian entertainer.

The co-creation stadium shirt costs £64.95 and is available on Nike’s website.

According to Nike, the collaboration shirt is a celebration of Wizkid’s Nigerian roots.

The logo of Starboy Entertainment, his record label, is printed across the front of the jersey.

Surulere, the Lagos city where Wizkid was born and bred, is emblazoned on the lower back of the collaborative jersey.

The jersey’s green and white trimmings reflect the Nigerian flag, as does a Naija graphic on the sleeve, while the front features a centrally-placed Nike Swoosh and is highlighted by the iconic Starboy graphic across the chest.

Nike describes the design as “a fitting celebration of both personal and collective talent and ingenuity, and one that defines Wizkid’s dizzying accomplishments and Nigeria’s growing cultural footprint”.