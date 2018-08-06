Wizkid has landed a significant endorsement deal with international Vodka company, Ciroc.

The Starboy had posted a teaser on his twitter page on Sunday, July 29, about a big deal that was set to be announced in 24 hours.

Monday night saw the big announcement of his endorsement deal with top Vodka, Ciroc with the words, “Movement, my people. Starboy for Africa. Ciroc Boy. Officially. Don’t do drugs, do Ciroc.”

A few days ago, Wizkid was spotted in the home of music mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who is a brand ambassador of Ciroc, and holds a 50/50 share in the Vodka company.

Diddy signed a deal with CIROC in 2007 to oversee the marketing and promotion with profits shared equally.

Other Nigerian celebrities like Toke Makinwa, Tekno, Banky W and D’banj have in the past served as brand ambassadors of CIROC Nigeria, while South African stars, Bonang Matheba and Cassper Nyovest, who immediately congratulated him, had also had deals with the Vodka company.