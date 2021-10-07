Whitemoney: I never had plan to win BBNaija

Winner of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye edition, Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as Whitemoney, has said that his goal before coming for the show was not to win.

Whitemoney, in an interview with the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on Wednesday said he only planned to stay in the house for just four weeks.

According to him, he already decided that one month would be enough to showcase his talent to the world.

“The goal was to just stay for four weeks max. I told myself, ‘If you could make it to four weeks, and showcase everything that God has put in you, then you’re good,” he said.

Whitemoney also disclosed that being in the kitchen started as part of his lifestyle, but he decided to also turn it into a strategy while in the house.

Speaking further, Whitemoney said cooking was 80 per cent lifestyle and 20 per cent strategy.

“It was 80 per cent lifestyle and 20 per cent strategy. Eighty per cent lifestyle in the sense that the kitchen, washing the dishes and everything is what I literally do.

”The strategy comes in the sense that this was my strength,” he said.

Whitemoney emerged as the BBNaija Season 6 winner, clinching the grand prize worth N90,000,000.

He received a cash prize of N30m, cash in an Abeg digital wallet, a two-bedroom apartment, an SUV, a trip for two packaged by TravelBeta, and other prizes.