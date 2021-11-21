Whitemoney gets chieftaincy title in Udi kingdom

Whitemoney, the winner of Big Brother Naija season 6 winner, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in his hometown of Udi in Enugu State.

The 29-year-old reality star whose real name is Hazel Oyeze Onou is now the ‘Ozopuru Ini Ego 1 of Udi Kingdom’.

Ego means money in Igbo.

The chieftaincy conferment on Saturday was part of the three-day homecoming celebration arranged for Whitemoney as he announced on Instagram.

“We already know that Home is where the heart is, so we must head home. After all, in the words of our fathers, THE GLORY IS NOT COMPLETE UNTIL WE BRING IT HOME.

“ENUGU GENG, STAND UP! GET EXCITED!! YOU CAN EVEN MAKE SOME NOISE BECAUSE OTAMIEMIE KING IS COMING HOME ON THE 19TH OF NOVEMBER, 2021 AND IT’S GOING TO BE A 3 DAY GRAND EXPERIENCE”, he wrote.