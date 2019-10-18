<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

US Talk show host, Wendy Williams, finally got her Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Thursday.

Speaking in an interview she marvelled at her remarkable career, how she had gone higher than her dream of being just a big time radio DJ.

Stunning in her Dolce & Gabbana black sheer dress, Wendy spoke extempore at the event in Los Angeles: “I do not have a prepared speech,” she said as she credited part of her success to the advice she’s listened to through the years. Wendy also thanked her good friend, radio host, Elvis Duran, along with her manager and, of course, her Wendy Show staff in Chelsea, New York.

“The elephant in the room knows that I’ve had a tough year,” Wendy admitted. It was the year she filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter Sr after he fathered a child with another woman. Nonetheless, Wendy is on the mend.

(Watch clip of her post event interview.)

“Slowly but surely I’m climbing out of the pit and this is one of those monumental days,” she said of the special day, which has since been declared as Wendy Williams Day in Hollywood.

“If you don’t believe in yourself who is going to believe in you?”, she continued. “Sometimes life is a very lonely path and you have to make some hard decisions,” she said before introducing her son, Kevin Jr. to everyone in attendance at the event.”

“I want to give some love to my son Kevin. It’s me and you kid,” an emotional Wendy said.

“Kev’s only 19 so he only knows me doing this… He only knows mom up here… Somehow he always tells me I’m just mom… There’s one person here that knows, you know you now, there’s no place like home… Thank you Kevin.”

Wendy has been nominated as Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host and Best Entertainment Talk Show at the Daytime Emmy Awards. The Wendy Williams Show, which is now in it’s 11th and current season, has been renewed through 2021, reported Hollywoodlife .com.