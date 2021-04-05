



Popular American singer, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, says he’ll be donating $1 million to assist in feeding Ethiopians amid the five months old war in the country.

The Weeknd, whose parents are from Ethiopia,” announced this on his social media handles on Sunday saying that he would be donating to Ethiopian relief efforts through the UN World Food Programme.

He wrote: “My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction.





“I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Programme and encourage those who can to please give as well.”

Newsmen report that violence has erupted in Ethiopia since November 2020, when Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, directed attacks on the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) after he alleged that TPLF had attacked a federal military base.