Another veteran Nollywood actor, Chike Osuji, is dead.

The veteran actor passed on at the age of 65.

Osuji, said to have been diagnosed with kidney issues since 2006, battled the disease until he passed on in his native Umuokoro Awaka village in Owerri North Local Government of Imo State.

He is survived by a wife and four children.

Osuji featured in movies such as The book of Harragon, 40 Days in the Wilderness, The Governor, Bleeding Tree, The Kingdom on Fire and The Royal Monster.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the President, Actors Guild of Nigeria on Media and Publicity, Ochendo McSmith, confirmed the development.

He was said to have died on August 14, 2018 in his home.