Veteran Nollywood actor Ukwak Asuquo who played the role of ‘Boniface’ in the popular ‘Village Headmaster’ is dead.

Asuquo’s death was announced in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Monalisa Coker, which was shared on Instagram on Tuesday.





“With deep sorrow and gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the demise of Mr Uwak Auquo, popularly known as Boniface in the rested television drama series, The Village Headmaster…”

The Village Headmaster was a television series which was shown on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) from 1968 to 1988.