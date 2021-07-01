Van Vicker: Being likened to Ramsey Nouah is an honour

Popular actor, Van Vicker, has opened up concerning the influence Nigerian actor, Ramsey Nouah, had over his career at its early stage.

Vicker disclosed this during a RedTV interview featuring the cast of new web series ‘Public Figure’.

The film star who played a lead role described being compared to Nigerian film star, Ramsey Nouah, as an honour.

“I would pause if you called me Ramsey but if you compare me to him in any way, I would say it is an honour to be on a similar pedestal as he is. So, it is all good. I think, for me, you probably reason me higher than I deserve,” the actor revealed.

He also disclosed that he forayed into entertainment in the 90s even though he initially wanted to become a gynaecologist.