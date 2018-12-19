Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni, has encouraged the newly crowned Miss World Africa, Quiin Abenakyo, to wear her natural hair.

Museveni shared his reservations about the hairstyle of the beauty queen, in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, @KagutaMuseveni.

He tweeted, “Abenakyo is indeed a tall, beautiful Musoga girl. My only concern is that she was wearing Indian hair. I have encouraged her to keep her natural, African hair. We must show African beauty in its natural form.”

— Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) December 19, 2018

Abenakyo had visited the president upon her return from China, where, she had gone to represent her country in the Miss World pageant, which held on December 8.

She was received at the Entebbe International Airport on Wednesday by the Tourism state minister Godfrey Kiwanda. He took her to visit Museveni and the First Lady.

Abenakyo emerged the second runner-up and thus, the continental winner.

Abenakyo is a computer science student at Makerere university business school based in Nakawa. The 22-year-old Abenakyo, hails from Mayuge District in eastern Uganda.

She won the Miss Uganda on 10 August 2018.