Tristan Thompson lawsuit against Maralee Nichols dismissed

A Texas judge has dismissed Tristian Thompson’s lawsuit against his alleged baby mama Maralee Nichols.

Nichols confirmed this update in a new statement saying, “the case that Tristan brought against me was dismissed on Dec. 15.”

The Sacramento Kings Player had filed a parallel paternity suit against Nichols, who is suing him for pregnancy-related fees and child support.

Meanwhile, Nichols’ paternity suit against Thompson, filed in Los Angeles, is still pending.

The dismissal of Thompson’s suit means that the paternity suit will most likely be tried in LA.

In her previous response to Thompson’s filing in Texas, Nichols said, “Tristan’s threatened invocation of Texas law is puzzling, as this child will never reside in Texas for purposes of a custody determination. Tristan does not live in Texas, Maralee does not live in Texas and resides in California, and the child will be born in California. When born, California will be the ‘home state’ for any custody action; Texas will have no custody jurisdiction.”

Thompson had previously denied sleeping with Nichols in California, claiming that the “only” possible date of conception for the child is Mar. 13, 2021, which is his birthday. Nichols, in previous court documents, Nichols confirmed the child was conceived in April.

In court documents obtained by Daily Mail, Thompson said, “We did not have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and Mar. 13, 2021, [Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only.”

Also, in his court document, Thompson reiterated that communications with Nichols were limited to Snapchat, the photo messaging app that automatically deletes messages after they’re read, and repeatedly asserted that his relationship with Nichols was “based on sex only.”

“We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, travelling, or any other indicia of a normalized relationship,” he said. “There was only Snapchats of ‘where’ and ‘what time’ we would hook up and what hotels would be used.”

Thompson also claimed the Snapchat messages that Nichols included in the court filings and alleged were from Thompson could be false based on the sender. He pointed out that the messages show the sender as “TT,” not his username “@blkjesus00.”

The athlete has requested a paternity test for Nichols’ newborn.

In March 2021, Thompson and Khloé Kardashian were dating publicly until June, when they officially split. The exes share a 3-year-old daughter, True.