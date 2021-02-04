



Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Trikytee, has revealed how he escaped depression after he left the show.

The reality star disclosed this during a Youtube video where he disclosed how life became difficult and deals refused to come by for him.

Trikytee was among the top ten BBNaija housemates last season.

He stated that the buzz that surrounded him was at the highest after the first week he got out of the house but after some months, it began to dwindle and it affected him.

According to him, some of his colleagues were getting deals and getting gifts from fans but he didn’t but his faith in God made him strong.

He said: “That first week after the show, you’ll be swamped with interviews and deals. In your mind you’ll be like ‘I’ve blown’ but after few months the buzz dies down and the millions you’re expecting wouldn’t start coming.





“The killer thing is when you start seeing your fellow housemates getting deals. Some receive gifts like cars, phones but in my case some people sent me pure water.”

The reality star pointed out that he was able to escape thinking and getting depressed because he believed that his journey is different.

He said: “Firstly, I told myself my story is different and looked at the long-term plan and don’t judge my life with what is happening now.

“Secondly, I work extra hard to get things for myself since I was not receiving gifts from fans like other housemates usually do.

“Also, my believe in God helps me stay sane when those thoughts come to my mind. I concluded that it was the will of God for me to be on the show and that alone, is enough blessing.”