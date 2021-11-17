Travis Scott slammed with $750 million claims over Astroworld tragedy

Rapper Travis Scott is facing liability for $750 million in claims over the Astroworld Festival incident that left 10 dead and hundreds injured earlier this month.

According to a report, 125 people are making compensatory claims.

The filing was done by Houston Attorney Tony Buzbee – who had previously been representing at least 35 victims from the concert.

The suit accuses Scott and festival organizers of ‘gross negligence’ for the chaos at Astroworld on November 5.

The suit also names Live Nation, Epic Records Drake and Apple as defendants for their involvement in organizing the festival.

Buzbee plans to file another lawsuit with 100 more plaintiffs in the coming days, reports Mail Online.

‘No amount of money will ever make these Plaintiffs whole; no amount of money can restore human life,’ Buzbee said in the lawsuit.

‘But, the damages sought in this case attempts to fix, help, or make up for the harms and losses suffered by these Plaintiffs — nothing more and nothing less.’