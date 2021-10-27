Toyin Lawani: Some people wished me dead when I was pregnant

Popular serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, is celebrating her daughter turning two months on Tuesday.

Lawani stated they wished her dead while her daughter was still in her stomach and also wish the daughter dead too.

Lawani spoke on her Instagram page, praying for God’s protection over the child.

She wrote: “They still wish you death now that you are here.

“They wished me death while you were in my stomach and said I would die carrying you.

“But God over them, you are here and still overcoming their daily wishes.

“May God continue to Protect you my child, Happy two months Birthday @kingtinukeleora continue to shine our Love IMOLE.”