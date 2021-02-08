



Popular Nollywood actress and mother of one, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, has replied to Ruggedman’s post about how women are making more money than men.

The veteran rapper, Ruggedman who stated that the frequent property acquisition by Nollywood actresses has caught the attention went a step further to list the achievements of some Nollywood actresses in the past months.

Toyin opined that a woman is worth more than her sexuality and women also made good legitimate money from working.

“I saw the social media post made by respected rapper, Ruggedman about women making more money and doing well better than men.

I read between the lines and saw what Ruggedman implied. It is a little bit sad that many people on social media leeched on it with many derogatory comments about women especially those of us in Nollywood.”

She further stated that some actress such as Bimbo Ademoye, Sharon Ooja,Nancy Isime including herself gets paid in millions for gigs.

“It is important that I put this out there that many women make money and make good money legitimately.





“I know actresses who charge 2 million, 3 million and 5 million in this Nollywood. I get paid in millions of naira for gigs. As a a matter of fact, I just paid for a very good car worth millions of Naira and at the same time I know a lot of men in Nollywood who are doing extra ordinarily well and paid in millions.

“The fact that most of these men choose not to make noise on social media do not in any way mean that they are second class citizens in this industry.

“We need to stop attributing every woman’s success to her sexual prowess with men, women deserve the success they have as much as men without attributing it to their sexuality.

“Nollywood women like Bimbo Ademoye, Nancy Isime, Kehinde Bankole, Inidima Okojie , Sharon Ooja, Bisola Aiyeola, are getting paid in millions.

“Even script writers that are not in the limelight are getting paid in millions. It is disparaging to put the successes of these women within the box of their sexuality.

“A lot of women are doing great things legitimately. I am one of them and so also are many other women in other industries not just the entertainment industry.

A woman is more than the sum total of her sexuality”, she said.