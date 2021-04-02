



Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, who has been in the film industry for several years says she only started making money from it four years ago.

The actress disclosed this during an interview with Sodas ‘N’ Popcorn where she talked about her love for acting and how she managed to stay relevant in the industry.





Abraham gave credit to veteran actress, Bukky Wright who introduced her to the industry.

“It was not until I met my manager BigSam who introduced me to FilmOne that I began making money from acting. This was about four years ago,” the actress revealed.